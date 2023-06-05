VIEW ALL SCORES
HBCU Homecomings 2023: Complete list

2023 Homecomings will be as festive as ever with some revenge factors thrown in for spice. See our complete list.

The 2023 HBCU football schedule of Homecoming games is complete.

The great majority of the 47 football-playing HBCUs have officially released their schedules. A few are still working out their final details. Based on HBCU Gameday’s inquiry to the schools, the dates below are solid. Our homecoming schedule by date is listed below. A homecoming schedule by school is here.

Homecoming opponents are set for 46 of the programs. Efforts to reach Langston to determine its opponent were unsuccessful.

What to look for in 2023 Homecomings?

Among the key questions for the 2023 football season in general and the festive homecoming season in particular, is how former Jackson State head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ absence will affect both?

Coach Prime’s effect on the past two seasons has been immeasurable, both in the attention he garnered and the crowds he and his teams drew. In addition to winning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships for the Tigers of JSU, he shattered FCS and black college attendance records and bettered a number of big-time FBS programs.

It included drawing record crowds of over 50,000 fans to the 2021 (vs. Alabama State) and 2022 (vs. Campbell) JSU homecomings. He and his squad also drew record crowds when they played at others homecomings.

How the Tigers – now under head coach T. C. Taylor – fare at the turnstiles with the irrepressible Sanders out of the picture will indeed be a story to watch in 2023.

2023 Homecoming ‘revenge’ factor

In 2022, Bowie State brought an abrupt end to new head coach Henry Frazier’s four-game Virginia State winning streak with a 41-14 shellacking at the Trojans’ homecoming in Ettrick, Va. on Oct. 8.

Frazier and the Trojans will look for some payback against his former team when they take on the Bulldogs’ at the Oct. 7 homecoming at BSU.

First-year Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. took umbrage to the way Coach Prime pooh-poohed the Hornets leading to JSU’s 26-12 win a year ago at ASU’s homecoming. Robinson shook off a postgame “Obama bro-hug” from Sanders while saying he hoped Jackson State would bring his squad in for JSU’s 2023 homecoming.

TALK TO THE HAND: Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (behind the officer) blows off a hug from Jackson State coach Deion Sanders after the Hornets’ 26-12 homecoming loss to the Tigers. Robinson will take take his 2023 squad to Jackson State for the Tigers’ homecoming this season on Oct. 14.

He got his wish. Sanders won’t be there but the teams will meet at this year’s JSU homecoming on Oct. 14.

Coming off a stunning 31-10 upset of SWAC kingpin Jackson State at Celebration Bowl VI in 2021, MEAC champion SC State and venerable head coach Buddy Pough rode into 2022 on a high. The Bulldogs ended up crashing to earth in a 3-8 campaign. It included a 1-4 MEAC record and 28-14 loss of the road at Howard on Nov. 12 – one of four straight MEAC losses to close out the season.

The 2023 Bulldog revenge tour includes having the Bison in for a Nov. 4 homecoming date.

Tuskegee, the perennial homecoming attendance leader before Jackson State’s two-year run, has Edward Waters in for homecoming on Oct. 14.

October is 2023 HBCU Homecoming month

As usual, October is HBCU homecoming month.

Thirty-nine (39) of the 47 homecoming dates are in the month. October 21 leads the way with 14 homecoming dates. October 14 is next with 13.

Both MEAC champion N. C. Central (vs. Norfolk State) and new Colonial Athletic Association member N. C. A&T with its GHOE – Greatest Homecoming on Earth (vs. Towson) – have homecoming dates on November 4.

HOMECOMINGS BY DATE

(Homecoming host in ALL CAPS)

SEPTEMBER

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 (1)

WEST VIRGINIA STATE vs. Glenville State

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 (3)

ALABAMA A&M vs. Tuskegee

ELIZABETH CITY STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith

TEXAS SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (CA)

OCTOBER

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 (7)

ALABAMA STATE vs. Bethune-Cookman

BLUEFIELD STATE vs. Lincoln (Pa.)

BOWIE STATE vs. Virginia State

EDWARD WATERS vs. Lane

LINCOLN (MO) vs. Northwestern State

MORGAN STATE vs. Stony Brook

SHAW vs. Johnson C. Smith

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 (13)

ALBANY STATE vs. Allen

BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. Texas Southern

CENTRAL STATE vs. Savannah State

GRAMBLING STATE vs. Alabama A&M
JACKSON STATE vs. Alabama State

JOHNSON C. SMITH vs. Saint Augustine’s

LINCOLN (PA) vs. Elizabeth City State

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (Ca.)

TENNESSEE STATE vs. Norfolk State

TUSKEGEE vs. Edward Waters

VIRGINIA STATE vs. Bluefield State

VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY LYNCHBURG vs. Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 (14)

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF vs. Alcorn State

BENEDICT vs. Kentucky State

CLARK ATLANTA vs. Central State

DELAWARE STATE vs. South Carolina State

FAYETTEVILLE STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith

FLORIDA MEMORIAL vs. Webber International

FORT VALLEY STATE vs. Morehouse

HOWARD vs. Norfolk State

LANE vs. Virginia-Lynchburg

LANGSTON vs. ????

LIVINGSTONE vs. Shaw

MILES vs. Allen

SAVANNAH STATE vs. Tuskegee

VIRGINIA UNION vs. Lincoln (Pa.)

WINSTON-SALEM STATE vs. Saint Augustine’s

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 (5)

ALLEN vs. Edward Waters

FLORIDA A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

HAMPTON vs. North Carolina A&T
MOREHOUSE vs. Kentucky State

NORFOLK STATE vs. Morgan State

NOVEMBER

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 (4) 

NORTH CAROLINA A&T vs. Towson

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL vs. Norfolk State

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE vs. Howard 

