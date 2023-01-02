2022 HBCU homecoming numbers get a bump

Attendance at HBCU football homecomings was up slightly in 2022.
The number of homecoming games that drew 10,000 or more fans increased from 11 in 2021 to 14 in 2022. The average attendance at those 14 games was 21,098, only a little above the 20,828 average in 2021.
HBCU Homecomings: The “Prime” Effect
Just as he and his team figured prominently in HBCU Gameday’s story on the largest attended games overall in 2022, head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and his Jackson State squad also figured significantly in the homecoming numbers.
Their homecoming date vs. non-SWAC member Campbell on Oct. 16 drew 51,596 fans to top the list for the second straight season. It was a little less than the Oct. 16 JSU homecoming match with SWAC rival Alabama State that attracted 53,578 to Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium and topped the 2021 list. But again, it was head-and-shoulders above the second largest crowd.
Sanders and the Tigers also had a hand in the second largest homecoming. They helped pack a homecoming-record 31,334 fans to Alabama State’s October 8 homecoming vs. JSU. The 26-12 JSU win drew headlines after Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. blew off an “Obama bro hug” with Sanders in their postgame on-field meeting and later quipped, “He aint SWAC” about Sanders in the postgame press conference. Robinson, who felt his team had been disrespected in the run-up to the game, later apologized for words he used during that press conference.
Five homecomings drew between 20-30,000 – Southern (23,489 vs. Virginia Lynchburg on Oct. 22), Norfolk State (22,478 vs. Delaware State on Oct. 15), Tennessee State (22,231 vs. Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 8), NC A&T (21,500 vs. Campbell on Oct. 29) and Alcorn State (20,645 vs. Texas Southern on Oct. 22). Three homecomings drew between 20-30,000 in 2021.
Florida A&M was next in line with 19,802 fans at its Oct. 29th homecoming vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Florida A&M had the second largest 2021 homecoming with 31,887 for its Oct. 30 date vs. Grambling State.
2022 HBCU homecoming numbers get a bump
Attendance at HBCU football homecomings was up slightly in 2022.
The number of homecoming games that drew 10,000 or more fans increased from 11 in 2021 to 14 in 2022. The average attendance at those 14 games was 21,098, only a little above the 20,828 average in 2021.
HBCU Homecomings: The “Prime” Effect
Just as he and his team figured prominently in HBCU Gameday’s story on the largest attended games overall in 2022, head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and his Jackson State squad also figured significantly in the homecoming numbers.
Their homecoming date vs. non-SWAC member Campbell on Oct. 16 drew 51,596 fans to top the list for the second straight season. It was a little less than the Oct. 16 JSU homecoming match with SWAC rival Alabama State that attracted 53,578 to Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Stadium and topped the 2021 list. But again, it was head-and-shoulders above the second largest crowd.
Sanders and the Tigers also had a hand in the second largest homecoming. They helped pack a homecoming-record 31,334 fans to Alabama State’s October 8 homecoming vs. JSU. The 26-12 JSU win drew headlines after Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. blew off an “Obama bro hug” with Sanders in their postgame on-field meeting and later quipped, “He aint SWAC” about Sanders in the postgame press conference. Robinson, who felt his team had been disrespected in the run-up to the game, later apologized for words he used during that press conference.
Five homecomings drew between 20-30,000 – Southern (23,489 vs. Virginia Lynchburg on Oct. 22), Norfolk State (22,478 vs. Delaware State on Oct. 15), Tennessee State (22,231 vs. Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 8), NC A&T (21,500 vs. Campbell on Oct. 29) and Alcorn State (20,645 vs. Texas Southern on Oct. 22). Three homecomings drew between 20-30,000 in 2021.
Florida A&M was next in line with 19,802 fans at its Oct. 29th homecoming vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Florida A&M had the second largest 2021 homecoming with 31,887 for its Oct. 30 date vs. Grambling State.