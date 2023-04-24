VIEW ALL SCORES
Jacory Merritt, Alabama State
Alabama State

Alabama State football loses two players to transfer portal

Alabama State football will head into the 2023 season minus two contributors who have been around for a while.
Two key Alabama State football players have hit the transfer portal recently.

Running back Jacory Merritt and defensive back Irshaad Davis have both entered the transfer portal following ASU’s 2023 spring football game.

Merritt spent two-and-a-half seasons at Alabama State, rushing for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came in the fall of 2021 when he rushed for 422 yards and scored five touchdowns. The 5’11,  205 pound back is a Montgomery, AL native and he rushed for 4.7 yards per carry in seven games during the 2022 season.

Davis is a 5’9 defensive back from Carol City, Florida. In 23 career games, he’s shown to be a solid tackler, compiling 145 total stops, including 65 during the 2021 season. Three of his four career interceptions occurred that season, and he also recorded two sacks that year.

Alabama State football will have to move on without defensive back Irshaad Davis.

Davis’ numbers took a slight downturn in 2022 as he was limited to just seven games. He registered 39 total tackles, including 21 solo, and defended six passes. He did not, however, record an interception last season.

“Alabama State will always hold a special place in my heart and I will always cherish and never forget the memories and relationships I made during my time here,” Davis wrote. “However, I’ve made the choice to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility left.”

Alabama State football is coming off a 6-5 season under first-year head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. in 2022.

Alabama State football loses two players to transfer portal
