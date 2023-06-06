Jackson State football DB De’Jahn Warren heads to USFL

Former Jackson State football defensive back De’Jahn Warren is now headed to the USFL.
Warren has reportedly signed with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Warren had previously agreed to terms with the CHicago Bears of the NFL. Prior to that, however, he had been drafted by the USFL franchise back in February.
As the No. 1 overall JUCO prospect in the country in 2019, the Maryland native started his collegiate career at Lackawanna College. During first and only season with Lackawanna, Warren bodied 34 solo tackles and snagged 5 interceptions and blocks. As a freshman the cornerback was named Junior College All-American.
De’Jahn Warren had offers from a multitude of programs including Penn State, Alabama, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida State and Oklahoma. But in 2020 the four-star prospect flipped his commitment from the University of Georgia to Jackson State football for his three years of eligibility following the hiring of Deion Sanders as Jackson State coach.
During his time at Jackson State football, Warren was an impactful player for the Tigers. Warren, AKA ‘Nugget,’ played in a total of 24 games, was a starter in six of those games and added a 20-yard interception within his three seasons with Jackson State.
Closing out his collegiate football career, Warren bodied 51 tackles. Breaking down the tackles, 41 of those were solo and 10 were assisted. For the Tigers’ backfield defense in the 2021 season, the cornerback racked up 17 solo tackles.
Once the season ended, De’Jahn Warren participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl along with Jackson State’s Pro Day. At the Legacy Bowl clocked a 4.36 to 4.48 seconds 40-yard dash time.