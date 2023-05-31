Kamari Stephens heads back to FAMU after transfer portal stint

FAMU’s standout defensive end, Kamari Stephens, made a significant decision on May 1. Taking to Twitter, he announced his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal, allowing new options while having two years of eligibility remaining. Stephens, who led the Rattlers in sacks during the 2022 season, left a notable void within the esteemed Dark Cloud Defense.
But breaking news! Stephens has withdrawn from the portal and will remain in Tallahassee, FL. In a fire announcement video, the defensive end spoke with head coach Willie Simmons; and said “once a Rattler, always a Rattler.” And if you ask me, he said nothing but the truth.
In an interview with HBCU Gameday correspondent Vaughn Wilson, Stephens said that the lack of HBCU presence in the past NFL Draft pushed him to enter the transfer portal.
“At the end of the day if you are a FAMU Rattler and if you’re good enough; Coach Simmons tells us we’re going to get there, it just going to be on you. It just makes your story a little better and work harder for the success. And at the end of the day, Isaiah Land, Marquis Bell, and Xavier Smith are just living out their dreams right now.”
After seeing the success of his teammates, Stephens said he no longer wanted to run from a challenge but was simply ready to embrace it and embody that “get it out the mud” mentality.
Overall the Florida native said the experience was nice while it lasted but ultimately he knew where his heart needed to be. “At the end of the day I always knew that FAMU was home,” said Stephens. “It was cool to see what other schools had to offer, but there’s nothing like our (FAMU) coaching staff. The relationship I have with the coaches here is like a real family. I’m just glad God placed me here to be a Rattler.”
Stephens spent a month in the transfer portal. During that time, Stephens received offers from multiple schools such as the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma, Western Kentucky, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Utah State, and North Texas.
In his initial year at FAMU, Kamari Stephens saw action in two games before being redshirted until 2021. As a redshirt sophomore, he played in 11 games, contributing three tackles, one tackle for loss, and a shared sack. However, it was during the 2022 season that Stephens truly emerged as a dominant force for the Rattlers’ Dark Cloud Defense. The talented defensive lineman had a breakout performance, amassing a career-high 10 sacks and 15 solo tackles in just 11 games. His achievements earned him recognition as an HBCU All-American and a spot on the All-SWAC First Team, emphasizing his status as a standout player.