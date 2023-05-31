Arkansas-Pine Bluff snags SWAC wide receiver from portal

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has added Claude Coleman to its roster. Coleman is a former wide receiver from Grambling State.
Back in April, the graduate transfer went to Twitter to announce his transfer portal entry. Now with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Coleman carries two years of eligibility.
Hailing from Baton Rouge, La., Coleman attended Baker High School. In the 2017 season, Coleman completed 57 catches for 1024 total yards, and 9 touchdowns. These major gains on the field secured him a spot in the 16th Annual
Claude Coleman didn’t see any action at Grambling State until the 2022 season. The wide receiver recorded 13 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown. Most notable was his game against Bethune Cookman where he caught five in the air for 72 total yards.
Last season the Golden Lions didn’t have the best season; finishing with a 3-8 overall record and 1-7 in conference play. Despite the misfortune of losing its starting quarterback, Skyler Perry, to the transfer portal; adding Coleman to the roster has the potential of gaining headway in the passing game.
As the new season creeps to the horizon it is clear that Arkansas-Pine Bluff has no other direction to go but up after last year’s misfortunate season.