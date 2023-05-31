VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Arkansas-Pine Bluff snags SWAC wide receiver from portal

The Golden Lions are adding an offensive weapon from within the conference.
Posted on

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has added Claude Coleman to its roster. Coleman is a former wide receiver from Grambling State.

Back in April, the graduate transfer went to Twitter to announce his transfer portal entry. Now with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Coleman carries two years of eligibility.

Hailing from Baton Rouge, La., Coleman attended Baker High School. In the 2017 season, Coleman completed 57 catches for 1024 total yards, and 9 touchdowns. These major gains on the field secured him a spot in the 16th Annual

Claude Coleman didn’t see any action at Grambling State until the 2022 season. The wide receiver recorded 13 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown. Most notable was his game against Bethune Cookman where he caught five in the air for 72 total yards.

Grambling State Claude Coleman

Last season the Golden Lions didn’t have the best season; finishing with a 3-8 overall record and 1-7 in conference play. Despite the misfortune of losing its starting quarterback, Skyler Perry, to the transfer portal; adding Coleman to the roster has the potential of gaining headway in the passing game.

As the new season creeps to the horizon it is clear that Arkansas-Pine Bluff has no other direction to go but up after last year’s misfortunate season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff snags SWAC wide receiver from portal
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

401
Coppin State

MEAC track and field recap of the NCAA East Qualifiers
Tayvion Beasley Tayvion Beasley
909
Jackson State

Jackson State football transfer that followed Deion Sanders finds new home
427
Jackson State

Jackson State football transfer lands at FCS school
aubrey miller aubrey miller
238
featured

Aubrey Miller, Shaq Davis prep for NFL OTAs
292
2023 Football

Prairie View A&M snags cornerback from the transfer portal
To Top
X