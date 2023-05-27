Southern University lands former All-SWAC running back

By

Southern University football just picked up an All-SWAC caliber running back with FBS level talent.



Gary Quarles Jr., former Alabama A&M running back, has committed to Southern University football. He made his announcement via social media on Saturday.

Gary Quarles scores during the 2021 SWAC football championship. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gaemday photo)

Quarles played in a total of 29 games for AAMU after joining the squad in 2018. He was used primarily on kick returns as a freshman, averaging nearly 30 yards per return. After returning kicks as a backup in 2019, he shined in 2021 as he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games between the spring and fall football seasons, helping to lead AAMU to the spring 2021 title in the SWAC.

Quarles also proved himself to be a weapon in the passing game that year as he caught 29 passes for 316 yards.



The Paul Bryant High School product was limited to just four games during the 2022 season, and averaged less than 2.8 yards per carry.

For his career, he rushing for 1,619 yards and 17 touchdowns in 390 attempts. Quarles hit the transfer portal following the 2022 season, and initially committed to UNLV.



Fast forward a few months and he’s now found his way to Southern University, which has relied heavily on its run game for a while now. A Gary Quarles at full-strength bodes well for the defending SWAC West champions.

