SWAC Baseball: FAMU advances to championship game

By

ATLANTA, Ga. —The FAMU Rattlers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed from there on the way to an 8-4 win over the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday.

“Give me all that you got. That’s all that I ask of you guys.”



FAMU vs. ASU pt. III is underway with a spot in the championship game on the line.



📺 https://t.co/C02LJpRGFL

📊 https://t.co/GxOoPPqVXZ#FAMU | #FAMUly | #Rattlers | #FangsUp 🐍 pic.twitter.com/fJvIYOscza — Florida A&M Baseball ⚾️ (@FAMU_Baseball) May 27, 2023

Junior Tre Simmons (2-3) got the win for Florida A&M (28-28). The southpaw went six innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on eight hits, allowing four walks and striking out two. Senior Zach Morea also pitched well, going two shutout innings while allowing one hit, walking none and striking out one.

At the plate, the Rattlers were paced by senior Jared Weber , who went 2-for-5 on the day with a double, a home run and two RBI. Senior Janmikell Bastardo compiled a noteworthy effort as well, going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. Sophomore Will Brown also helped out for FAMU, putting together two hits in four trips to the plate while adding a double and a walk.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Rattlers got the scoring started early, putting two runs on the board in the top of the first inning. Florida A&M plated two runs when Bastardo left the yard with junior Ty Jackson aboard.

The Hornets failed to push any runs across before the Rattlers built on their lead in the fourth inning. Brown came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M, which brought the score to 3-0 in favor of the Rattlers.

Alabama State narrowed Florida A&M’s lead to 3-2 before the Rattlers stretched the advantage to 6-2 in the fifth inning.

Florida A&M kept the Hornets scoreless before their offense got back in action the next inning. The Rattlers notched a run on Weber’s one-out RBI double, bringing the score to 7-2 in favor of Florida A&M.

Alabama State got within 7-4 until the Rattlers scored again in the ninth inning to stretch its lead to 8-4. Florida A&M pushed across a run on freshman Joseph Pierini’s RBI double. The score remained 8-4 for the rest of the game, as the Rattlers coasted to the win.

GAME NOTES



» The Rattlers power output was led by Weber, who had two extra base hits in the ballgame.

» Florida A&M’s highest scoring inning was the fifth, when it pushed three runs across.

» Florida A&M grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first and didn’t surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» Five Rattlers had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Rattlers out-hit the Hornets at a 13-10 clip.

» Florida A&M went 5-for-15 (.333) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited Alabama State to just 2-for-11 (.182) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 41 Alabama State hitters in the game, allowing 10 ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out three.

» Weber led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

» Alabama State was led offensively by freshman Cristian Lopez, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

» Freshman Luis Rodriguez led the Hornets pitching staff, throwing one shutout inning.

SWAC Baseball: FAMU advances to championship game