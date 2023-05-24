Florida Memorial football adds former NFL star to coaching staff

Courtesy of Florida Memorial Athletics
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. | Florida Memorial football has named former NFL star Terence Garvin as Co-Defensive Coordinator.
“I’m thankful to Coach Bobby Rome, AD Horn, and the Florida Memorial community for this opportunity,” Garvin explained. “I am excited to put my hand in the pile and go to work and lead this defense to success. I am focused on the mission, and eager to attack it.”
Garvin joined FMU in the summer of 2022 as linebackers coach, defensive run-game coordinator and assistant special teams coordinator. Prior to his coaching debut, he played in the NFL for a total of six seasons, including stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Washington Redskins (now Commanders), the Seattle Seahawks, and the Miami Dolphins.
“When you ask around the football community about Terence Garvin, people consistently have a lot of respect for his knowledge of the game,” said FMU head football coach Bobby Rome. “Coach Garvin works extremely hard and values his opportunity here at FMU, and we’re happy to have him on our coaching staff.”
Following his time in the NFL, Garvin played in the inaugural Alliance of American Football League for the Orlando Apollos, then joined the XFL as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Coach Garvin is a Baltimore native who attended and played football at the University of West Virginia. During his time with the Mountaineers, he was a member of the BCS Orange Bowl Championship team that defeated Clemson in record fashion 70-33, breaking eight separate team and individual bowl game records.
n his first season with the FMU Lions, Garvin coached the linebackers who produced the conference’s leading tackler, Joshua Mimms. The FMU linebacker finished with 100 tackles in 2022. In the same season, the Lions defense finished first in the NAIA in tackles for loss.
Garvin has been coached by NFL greats like Dick Labeu, Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll, and many more.
“Coach T-Garv is a dog,” said Jameel Smith, who is splitting duties with Garvin as Co-Defensive Coordinator.