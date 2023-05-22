LeBron James, Florida A&M sneaker collab is here. Here is how to get them

By

It’s been two years since Lebron James became a sponsor of Florida A&M, and the masses have largely been on the outside looking in.



That’s about to change — at least for a set few sneakerheads.

Monday APB released the campaign video and exclusive first-look images unveiling its first Nike collaboration – the APB x FAMU Lebron XX. Coming in classic FAMU Orange and one-of-a-kind Ivory colorways, the APB x FAMU Lebron XX pays homage to Florida A&M’s legacy while stamping its impact on culture, anchored by its special relationship with the Lebron James franchise with NIKE. Launching exclusively and in limited units at APB online at apbstore.com, as well as in-store at all APB locations, the APB x FAMU Lebron XX in Orange and Ivory will launch officially on 6.2. APB is one of the consumer experience banners of the award-winning Whitaker Group, the experiential and community-focused retail entity owned and founded by entrepreneur James Whitner.

Rooted in its commitment to forging organic connections with the local communities, shedding a light on the stories, unique passions, and realities across its cities and markets, APB has become pivotal in immersing itself in the daily lives of its consumers and audience. With a long-standing presence in Tallahassee, Florida – home of the celebrated and historic Florida A&M University – this project aimed to serve as a window into the inspiring energy and unique beauty that forms the essence of the brand, FAMU’s importance and significance to its students and culture, as well as its deep connection to the city and its unparalleled spirit. The campaign video “From Tally To The World” captures and brings to life the relationship between FAMU and the city as the heartbeat of Tallahassee.

Backed by sounds from the world-renowned FAMU Marching 100 band, the video features athletes from the FAMU men’s and women’s basketball teams, cheerleading team, members of the Marching 100 band, and current FAMU students alongside landmarks of the university and people, places and spaces that form the makeup of the city. The campaign video is available on APB and FAMU Athletics Instagram, FAMU Athletics Twitter, FAMU Athletics Facebook and APB YouTube.

“From Tally To The World” – The APB x FAMU Lebron XX Story⁠

Releasing exclusively and in limited units at APB online at https://t.co/3eEJWHUEQS, as well as in-store at all APB locations. ⁠

The APB x FAMU Lebron XX in Orange and Ivory launches officially on 6.2. pic.twitter.com/5xL0KMSZLb — Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) May 22, 2023

The APB x FAMU Lebron XX in Ivory and Orange comes with a premium leather upper, with the Ivory highlighted by a subtle snakeskin finish in homage to the FAMU Rattlers. Each pair features APB branding on the insole and tongue paired with the FAMU secondary A&M logo on the heel. The launch journey begins with local in-store raffles t all APB doors from 5.22 until 5.28, prioritizing the local community in accessing this special launch. General online raffle is now live on apbstore.com, ending on 5.28.

The APB X FAMU Lebron XX in Ivory and Orange officially launches exclusively on June 2nd at 10 a.m. EST on apbstore.com, priced at $200 in Adult sizing ranging from Men’s 5/ Women’s 6.5 – Men’s 16/ Women’s 17.5 for both Ivory and Orange colorways. All are available for purchase while supplies last.

