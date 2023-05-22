Howard track leads MEAC in NCAA East Regional Qualifiers

Courtesy of Howard Athletics
INDIANAPOLIS (May 19, 2023) – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) unveiled its Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships First Round Preliminaries where Howard University led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with more than a dozen Bison. The announcement came Thursday afternoon.
Overall, HU saw 16 Bison on the qualifier list, including 11 student-athletes competing individually. Furthermore, The Mecca is the only institution in the league with a relay squad making the cut (men’s 4×100 and women’s 4×400).
Below are the following student-athletes representing HU in Jacksonville (alphabetical order by last name):
- Dylan Beard – Graduate (Baltimore)
- 110-meter hurdles
- 13.29
- 2nd in the nation
- 110-meter hurdles
- Jermanie Byrd – Senior (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
- 110-meter hurdles
- 13.69
- 23rd in the region
- 24th in the country
- 110-meter hurdles
- Kameron Davis – Senior (Miami)
- 110-meter hurdles
- 13.81
- 30th in the region
- 34th in the nation
- 110-meter hurdles
- Ashton Daniel – Senior (Athens, Ga.)
- 200-meter dash
- 20.71
- 38th in the region
- 43rd in the country
- 200-meter dash
- Chase Drewery – Sophomore (Waldorf, Md.)
- Triple Jump
- 15.43 meters
- 30th in the region
- 32nd in the country
- Triple Jump
- Kaya-Rae Dunbar – Junior (Burtonsville, Md.)
- 100-meter hurdles
- 13.40
- 36th in the region
- 38th in the country
- 100-meter hurdles
- Zachary Hawkins – Junior (Lithonia, Ga.)
- 110-meter hurdles
- 13.92
- 45th in the region
- 49th in the country
- 110-meter hurdles
- Darci Khan – Junior (Stockbridge, Ga.)
- 100-meter hurdles
- 12.96
- 9th in the nation
- 100-meter hurdles
- Tiffani-Rae Pittman – Sophomore (Bowie, Md.)
- 100-meter dash
- 11.45
- T-44th in the region
- 200-meter dash
- 23.29
- 43rd in the region
- 100-meter dash
- Aniya Woodruff – Freshman (Harrisburn, N.C.)
- 400-meter hurdles
- 58.37
- 32nd in the region
- 36th in the nation
- 400-meter hurdles
- Jessica Wright – Senior (Durham, N.C.)
- 400-meter hurdles
- 55.81
- 4th in the nation
- 400-meter hurdles
- Men’s 4×100 Relay Squad
- 40.00 – Ja’Leak Perry (Senior; Atlanta), Daniel, Beard & Dylan Gaines (Freshman; Houston)
- 24th in the region
- 43rd in the nation
- Alternates – Goba Dan-Princewill (Senior; Houston), Byrd & Hawkins
- Women’s 4×00 Relay Squad
- 3:31.24 – Wright, Woodruff, Pittman & Kiya Lawson (Freshman; Montclair, N.J.)
- 9th in the region
- 12th in the country
- Alternates – Cathrina Morris (Graduate; Auburndale, Fla.) & Dunbar
The first-round competitions are scheduled for May 24-27. The University of North Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.) will host the East First Round and California State University, Sacramento and the Sacramento Sports Commission (Sacramento, Calif.) will host the West First Round.
The qualifiers out of these two regions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships, held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.