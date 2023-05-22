Three Jackson State track stars to compete in NCAA East Regional

By

Jackson State men’s track will have a trio of athletes competing in the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Fla.

JSU track star Shawn Collins qualified in the 400-meter and 200-meter dash, Sherman Hawkins Jr. qualified in the high jump and long jump, and Ivan Donaldson qualified in the 400 hurdles in the meet. The competition will be held May 24-27 at the University of North Florida.

Collins, who earlier this season had the nation’s best time in the 400, is 11th in the NCAA East with his time of 45.60 set at Mississippi State on March 23. Collins’ personal-best 200-meter time of 20.61 was set on May 4 at the SWAC Outdoor Championship. Collins finished second in the SWAC Outdoor Championship in both events.

Hawkins earlier had the second-best mark in the nation in the high jump, ranks 13th the NCAA East with a jump of 2.16 meters (7′ 1″). Hawkins’ personal-best long-jump mark of 7.56 meters (24′ 9.75″) earned him a spot in the event. Hawkins won the SWAC title in the high jump, and finished third in the long jump.

Donaldson earned a spot in the regionals after his season-best time of 51.73 set in the SWAC Outdoor Championship to win the title.

