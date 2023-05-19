VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

Howard University adds 3-star quarterback transfer

Howard football adds a dual threat transfer quarterback to its already talented group of gunslingers.
Howard University has added another gunslinger to its football roster with the addition of former three-star quarterback recruit Kaden Cobb.

Cobb went to his social media to officially announce his commitment. Carrying four years of eligibility, the 6-foot-3 quarterback comes to Howard from Ball State University. But during his one season with the Cardinals, he didn’t record any passing stats.

In April, Cobb entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal

Hailing from Naperville, Illinois Cobb attended Fenwick High School. Cobb was a skilled leader on and off the field. The dual-threat quarterback was regarded as a three-star prospect and the top recruit in Illinois by 247Sports. His performance in his senior year eraned him the 2021 Suburban Life Illinois Player of the Year.

During his senior year, Cobb led his team to a state championship. He broke the school record for touchdown passes in a season, throwing an impressive 30 touchdowns; earning him All-State First Team.

For his high school career, Cobb recorded 67 touchdowns and 6,372 passing yards.

Kaden Cobb is joining Howard’s five-man quarterback room. As the current co-champions of the MEAC, Howard is bringing back a host of returning players for the upcoming season including quarterbacks Quinton Williams and Jaylon Torbert.

