By

Jackson State football continues to pull from the transfer portal, this time pulling in a Syracuse University transfer who hails from the Magnolia State.



JaCobian Morgan, a former three-star quarterback, has committed to Jackson State. He made his announcement via social media on Thursday.



Morgan hails from nearby Canton, Miss. He was rated the No. 77 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2020 and the No. 51 prospect in Mississippi by 247Sports.com as he was making his college decision. As a senior, he threw for 2,487 yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns (27 passing, 3 rushing) to lead the Tigers to a 7-4 record.

JaCobian Morgan is headed home to play for Jackson State football. (Jackson State Athletics)

Upon arriving in Syracuse, JaCobian Morgan played in four games with two starts at quarterback — becoming just the seventh true freshman in Syracuse University history to start a game at quarterback at the school. Morgan completed 31-of-49 passes on the season for 285 yards and two touchdowns on the season.



His playing time took a step back during the 2021 season, when he appeared in two games as a reserve quarterback and was redshirted. He didn’t see any action on the field in 2022.

So far Morgan has appeared in six collegiate games, completing 32-of-50 passes (64 pct) for 285 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He heads to a Jackson State football program that looks much different from what it has since 2021. Shedeur Sanders, of course, is long gone, and Morgan is one of several players vying to lead the offense moving forward. Also gone are several of the key weapons from the previous regime. But landing Morgan — a local kid with a lot of talent — is another win for TC Taylor and his staff as they look to rebuild quickly.

Jackson State football adds former Syracuse University three-star