VIEW ALL SCORES
Howard Quinton Williams
2022 Football

Howard wins share of first MEAC title in nearly 30 years

Howard took care of business against Morgan State, winning a share of the MEAC title for the first time since 1993.

Posted on

BALTIMORE (November 19, 2022) – Howard University senior quarterback Quinton Williams (Upper Marlboro, Md.) performed a rare hat trick, passing for two touchdowns, running for another and catching the first career TD reception as the Bison dominated Morgan State (MSU), 35-6, in the regular season Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) finale at Hughes Stadium.
 
By virtue of the win, Howard (5-6, 4-1 in the MEAC) receives a share of the regular season title with North Carolina Central University; however, the Eagles defeated HU back on November 5. Thus, they will represent the conference as the automatic bid in the Celebration Bowl (December 17).
 
Williams, who completed 17-of-24 for 241 yards, capped off his team’s first scoring drive with a 13-yard hookup with second-year Bison Nah’shawn Hezekiah (Orangeburg, S.C.) at the 6:57 mark of the first quarter, 7-0.
 
With the Bears (4-7, 2-3 in the MEAC) unable to move the ball, the Bison capitalized on a poor Morgan State punt with senior tailback Ian Wheeler (Houston) scampering 9 yards to make the score 14-0 at the half.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total


 
Williams tossed his second TD, this time to senior tight end Brennan Brown (Dallas) from 15 yards to increase the lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter.
 
Then to start the fourth quarter, Howard added yet another score with junior running back Jarett Hunter (Mineral, Va.) connecting on a 4-yard TD pass to Williams in a misdirection play at the goal line, 28-0. It was the first career TD pass by Hunter.
 
Williams closed out the scoring for Howard with a 15-yard run, 35-0.
 
MSU added its only score on a Roderick Walker two-yard plunge with less than a minute remaining in the contest, 35-6.
 
Morgan State running back Alfonzo Graham capped off his career with 111 yards rushing to capture the regular season rushing title (1,150).
 
Despite not making the Celebration Bowl, third-year head coach Larry Scott and the Bison won five games in a season for the first time since 2017 (7-4) and a MEAC title since 1993.

Howard wins share of first MEAC title in nearly 30 years
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.4K
Academics

Jackson State leads SWAC, state in Graduation Success Rate
345
2022 Football

Travis Hunter dominant as Jackson State goes 11-0 for first time ever
632
2022-2023 Basketball

SWAC upsets, Texas Southern get praise from Kelvin Sampson
HBCU basketball Langston HBCU basketball Langston
501
2022-2023 Basketball

Austin HBCU basketball event features NAIA teams
842
Albany State

HBCU Challenge invades Morehouse
To Top
X