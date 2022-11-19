Howard wins share of first MEAC title in nearly 30 years

BALTIMORE (November 19, 2022) – Howard University senior quarterback Quinton Williams (Upper Marlboro, Md.) performed a rare hat trick, passing for two touchdowns, running for another and catching the first career TD reception as the Bison dominated Morgan State (MSU), 35-6, in the regular season Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) finale at Hughes Stadium.
By virtue of the win, Howard (5-6, 4-1 in the MEAC) receives a share of the regular season title with North Carolina Central University; however, the Eagles defeated HU back on November 5. Thus, they will represent the conference as the automatic bid in the Celebration Bowl (December 17).
Williams, who completed 17-of-24 for 241 yards, capped off his team’s first scoring drive with a 13-yard hookup with second-year Bison Nah’shawn Hezekiah (Orangeburg, S.C.) at the 6:57 mark of the first quarter, 7-0.
With the Bears (4-7, 2-3 in the MEAC) unable to move the ball, the Bison capitalized on a poor Morgan State punt with senior tailback Ian Wheeler (Houston) scampering 9 yards to make the score 14-0 at the half.
Williams tossed his second TD, this time to senior tight end Brennan Brown (Dallas) from 15 yards to increase the lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter.
Then to start the fourth quarter, Howard added yet another score with junior running back Jarett Hunter (Mineral, Va.) connecting on a 4-yard TD pass to Williams in a misdirection play at the goal line, 28-0. It was the first career TD pass by Hunter.
Williams closed out the scoring for Howard with a 15-yard run, 35-0.
MSU added its only score on a Roderick Walker two-yard plunge with less than a minute remaining in the contest, 35-6.
Morgan State running back Alfonzo Graham capped off his career with 111 yards rushing to capture the regular season rushing title (1,150).
Despite not making the Celebration Bowl, third-year head coach Larry Scott and the Bison won five games in a season for the first time since 2017 (7-4) and a MEAC title since 1993.