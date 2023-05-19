North Carolina A&T legend, former NFL RB, gets degree

By

More than two decades after leaving North Carolina A&T to purse an NFL career, Maurice Hicks can finally call himself a graduate.

Hicks was one the most recent graduates of NC A&T, when it held its commencement on Saturday, May 13. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Sports Science.



Hicks rushed for 2,812 rushing yards in his three seasons playing in Bill Hayes’ North Carolina A&T run-oriented offense, including a 437-yard performance against Morgan State as a senior.

Maurice Hicks entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2002 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent most of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, playing for the team from 2002 to 2007.





Hicks primarily served as a backup running back and contributed on special teams as a kickoff returner while with the 49ers. He made use of his speed and elusiveness, often making big plays on special teams.



Hicks’ best season as a running back came in 2005 when he had the chance to start four games due to injuries to other players. He rushed for 362 yards and scored three touchdowns that season. He spent the 2008 season with the Minnesota Vikings, the 2009 preseason with the Washington Redskins, and the 2010 preseason with the Arizona Cardinals.

His son, Jailen Hicks, was a standout running back for the Greensboro Dudley Panthers and is set to graduate the A&T’s Middle College shortly. He’s also one of the top track athletes in North Carolina, and has more than a dozen offers.

