Niya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, commits to HBCU

While the world awaits the fate of Ja Morant, his younger sister, Niya Morant, has decided she’s headed to an HBCU.



Niya Morant has committed to Mississippi Valley State University. She made her announcement via Instagram on Thursday morning with a series of photos and a caption that simply read — “Let’s go Devilettes.



Mississippi Valley State is a Division I school located in Itta Bena, Mississippi. It competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). MVSU went 2-27 during the 2022-2023 season, with one of those wins being a win over Tougaloo College — an NAIA program. Its lone win against a Division I program came against New Orleans. It went 0-18 in SWAC play last season.

Niya Morant, sister of NBA All-Star Ja Morant, is pictured with her parents at Mississippi Valley State University. She has committed to continuing her academic and athletic careers at the school.





Valley offered Morant back in January.

While Ja Morant played his college ball at Murray State, Niya will follow in the footsteps of her father Tee Morant in playing at a historically black college. Tee Morant played his college ball at Claflin University in the 1990s.

While Ja Morant has consistently made headlines both on and off the court for his play and behavior, his sister has been fairly low-key and remained about her business in the classroom and the basketball court. Now she’ll get a chance to take her talents to an HBCU and look to help Mississippi Valley State get out of the cellar of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

