North Carolina A&T adds Olympic medalist to track-and-field staff

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T’s director of track and field, Allen Johnson , completed his staff with the hiring of assistant coach Terrence Trammell in early 2023. Trammell, a former world-class Olympic hurdler, will coach the Aggie sprinters and hurdlers. Johnson’s staff now includes Trammell, throws coach Amber Monroe and cross country/distance coach Quamel Prince .

“Terrence brings a wealth of knowledge and a championships mindset to our student-athletes,” said Johnson. “They can learn and benefit greatly from his presence here at North Carolina A&T.”

Trammell comes to A&T after a seven-year stint as the associate head coach of the varsity track and field programs at Pace Academy in Atlanta, a K-12 co-educational, college preparatory school. During his time there, the school won consecutive state championships in 2021 and 2022. They also had one state champion, one runner-up at states, and three regional champions. They also broke six school records.

During his time at Pace, he also worked with professional athletes and various other athletes to improve their respective times as a part of his performance consulting business, Trammell Athletics.

Before starting his coaching career, Trammell had a successful 15-year career as a professional track and field athlete under USA Track & Field (USATF), the governing body for track and field. He is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 110-meter hurdles and three-time World Championships silver medalist in the same event. In addition, Trammell won the World Indoor Championships I the 60H twice (2001, 2006), and he finished second in the event at the same meet in 2010. Furthermore, Trammell earned a bronze medal in the 60 meters at the 2006 World Indoor Championships.

He is also a six-time USA indoor and two-time USA outdoor champion, and he maintained a top-10 world ranking for 11 consecutive years. Mizuno endorsed him from 2000-09, and he has sat on five governing bodies. In 2021, Trammell earned induction into the USATF Hall of Fame.

Trammell attended the University of South Carolina (USC), where he graduated with a degree in retail management. During his collegiate career as a Gamecock, he won an outdoor event national title in the 4×100-meter relay and the 110H in 1999. Then, in 2000, he won event national indoor titles in the 60m and the 60H. Months later, he won his second consecutive outdoor national title in the 110H. Also, he won gold at the 1999 World University Games in the 4×100 and 110H while at USC.

