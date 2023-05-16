FAMU adds former Utah 3-star WR to roster from transfer portal

FAMU football is back with another pick-up from the transfer portal; this time it’s former Utah wide receiver Chris Reed. The Florida native carries four years of eligibility with him to FAMU.
On April 26, Reed went to Twitter to announce his entrance into the transfer portal.
“I want to thank the staff at the University of Utah for believing in me and giving me the chance to play at the next level. Obviously, my times here at Utah was short and I want to say thank you to all my teammates for welcoming me with open arms while supporting me on and off the field,” Reed said. “I have made a lot of memories with the guys that I will never forget.
Coming from Wekiva High School, Reed was a three-star prospect. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 13 wideout in Florida. During his senior year in 2021, Reed recorded impressive stats. He caught 41 passes for 625 yards, averaging an impressive 15.2 yards per catch, and scored 10 touchdowns.
The wide receiver was invited to participate in the 2022 Elite 100 Central Florida Senior Bowl. In his high school career, Reed was able to show his versatility by playing on both sides of the ball, contributing as a safety as well.
Chris Reed was a part of the 2021 football signing class for the University of Utah. In the 2022 season, the freshman played in three games at wide receiver and on special teams. Unfortunately, Reed did not pick up any stats within the games.