Seattle Seahawks invite NCCU WR to mini-camp

Former NCCU wide receiver EJ Hicks has received an invitation to the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp. Hicks will join twenty-four other undrafted free agents looking for their chance to join one of the most recognizable franchises in the NFL.
Coming from Rolesville, North Carolina; EJ Hicks was rated a three-star recruit by 247sports. His skills on the field earned him a spot on the Greater Neuse River 4A All-Conference Football Team. During his senior year, Hicks showcased his talent as a receiver by recording an impressive 555 receiving yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. Notably, in his junior year, he had 607 receiving yards and secured 4 touchdown catches.
Hicks then committed to NCCU in 2017 but didn’t see any action until the 2018 season due to an injury. In his four seasons with the Eagles, Hicks saw action in 36 games. Within those games, the wide receiver had ten touchdowns, 1243 total receiving yards, and 57 total rushing yards.
He became a key contributor for NC Central in the passing game during his sophomore year; ranking second on the team with 27 receptions, 229 receiving yards, and 2 touchdown catches. Along with his success on offense, Hicks proved to be a versatile player having success on special teams, which will be key to him making the Seattle Seahawks final roster after minicamp.
EJ Hicks led the team in punt return yards with 128 on 16 attempts and he ranked third in the MEAC and 29th in the nation for average punt yards.
Last season Hicks made the All-MEAC second team and tied for second place in the MEAC with an impressive seven touchdown receptions. Additionally, he ranked third in the conference with a total of 613 receiving yards on only 33 catches, showcasing his ability to make big plays.
During the off-season, EJ and three other NC Central players were selected to participate in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl.