Alabama State picks up former UAB running back

In a recent transfer portal selection, Alabama State University added AJ Gates to its 2023 football roster. Gates is a former running back for the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB).
Gates entered the transfer portal back in April; he went to Twitter to make his public announcement.
“First, I’d like to thank Coach Clark and Coach Brigham for allowing me to be apart of UAB! Most importantly I want to thank God for the experience I had at UAB,” Gates tweeted. “After thoughts and prayers I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal.”
Once in the portal, the running back received offers from multiple universities including Samford University and Alabama A&M.
Before UAB, AJ Gates was committed to the University of Alabama for one season but didn’t touch the field. Gates then transferred to UAB in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore. In his first season with the Blazers, Gates played in three games recording seven rushing attempts for 24 yards. The next season the running back touched the field for 11 games recording 11 carries for 13 yards.
Recently, Alabama State lost its key running back Jacory Merritt to the transfer portal following ASU’s 2023 spring football game. In his two-and-half seasons, Merritt rushed for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns. The addition of AJ Gates could help the Hornets fill the void in their running back game for the upcoming season.