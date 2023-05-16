Virginia State University continues to dominate CIAA men’s award

By

Courtesy: Virginia State University Athletics/Shalyn Moore

ETTRICK, VA – Virginia State University Athletics was announced as the CIAA C.H. Williams Men’s All-Sports Award recipient by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Monday afternoon. The award is given annually to the top male athletic program within the conference, based on championship finishes and conference placements.

Virginia State won the conference championship in outdoor track & field and finished third at the CIAA Cross Country Championship in the fall. Additionally, the men’s basketball team entered the CIAA Basketball Tournament as the third overall seed in the conference. The Trojans earned the C.H. Williams All-Sports Award for the seventh consecutive season.



The Trojans captured the 2023 CIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship with 140 points for a second straight title. Frank Hyland was named the CIAA Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm of Virginia State and Atrell Williams was named the CIAA Men’s Co-Field MVP after winning titles in the discus and the shot put. Williams, Isaiah Ramadane, and Mark Banberger finished first, second, and third respectively in the discus to generate the sizable lead for the Trojans.



“This is an amazing accomplishment for our men’s athletic programs,” said coach Hyland. “This just shows what kind of atmosphere we are in on a daily basis. The energy, commitment, and dedication from the coaching staff speaks volumes in how we hold ourselves accountable to produce successful programs and I’m just thankful for the opportunity that Mrs. Peggy Davis [Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics] and Dr. Makola Abdullah [President of VSU] have given me.”

Virginia State University guard BJ Fitzgerald dribbles the ball. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday Photo)





Virginia State earned a bronze medal at the 2022 CIAA Cross Country Championship behind All-CIAA performers Jalen Brownlee and JaPrince Gaines. Brownlee and Gaines finished 10th and 15th, respectively, as the Trojans picked up 102 points with an average time of 29.51 minutes.



Led by Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lonnie Blow Jr., the Trojans finished the regular season with an overall record of 17-11 and a 10-6 mark in conference action to secure a first round bye in the CIAA Tournament. Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald was named to the All-CIAA Backcourt after leading the conference in three-point shooting (67 makes on 42.4-percent shooting) and finishing fourth in the league with 15.4 points per game. Terrence Hunter-Whitfield led the team in scoring and was second in the CIAA with 17.8 points per game, earning a spot on the All-CIAA Frontcourt.



VSU’s C.H.Williams All-Sports Awards

2013-2014

2014-2015

2015-2016

2016-2017

2017-2018

2018-2019

2022-2023



The C.H. Williams All-Sports Award was not presented in 2020-2021 and 2021-22 due to the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Virginia State University continues to dominate CIAA men’s award