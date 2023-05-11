Jackson State football adds three-star tight end from transfer portal

Jackson State football has dipped into the transfer portal once again. This time picking up former Memphis tight end Errington McRae. The Arkansas native will bring three years of on-field eligibility into the ‘Sip. .
Pictured in the Tiger’s icy all-white uniform, McRae went to Twitter to officially announce his commitment.
In April 2023, McRae announced his entrance to the NCAA transfer portal.
“First, I would like to thank the man above for giving me the ability to play the game I love. I’m thankful for the opportunity to have spent these last two years here at the University of Memphis,” McRae tweeted. “I also want to thank my family for supporting me along the way. The friendships, bonds, people I have met during this journey will be cherished forever. With that being sold I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.”
Hailing from Forrest City, Arkansas McRae played tight end at Har-Ber High School. In his junior year McRae had six touchdowns and snatched 41 passes in the air for 810 yards. As a three-year starter, the tight end concluded his high school career with 66 catches for 1,147 yards and nine touchdowns.
Photo Courtesy of Har-Ber High School
Errington McRae came to Memphis in 2021 as a three-star prospect. Before committing to Memphis, McRae was headed to play for the University of Arkansas; but ultimately he made his choice to stay with the Tigers. McRae was redshirted his freshman year. But the following season in 2022, the 6-1 tight end saw action in 12 games for the Tigers. Despite seeing game action, McRae didn’t record any stats.
Since the transfer portal opened, Jackson State football has snatched up more than 10 players to fill up its roster for the upcoming season.