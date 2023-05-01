Former 4-star LB transfers to Jackson State

Jackson State has been working hard in the transfer portal leading up to the fall season. Recently, the program snagged former Northwestern State linebacker Josh Clarke. The graduate transfer posted a picture accompanied with “Locked in” to solidify his commitment to Jackson State.
Back in April, Clarke entered the transfer portal for his last remaining year of eligibility. The linebacker went to twitter to make his official announcement.
In addition to Jackson State, other HBCUs such as Southern, and Mississippi Valley State expressed interest in recruiting Clarke for their football team, but he ultimately made his decision to join the Tigers.
Coming out of high school, the 6-3 New Orleans native was a 4-star recruit national ranked at No. 18 for overall linebacker. Clarke started his collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2017. As a redshirt freshman, Clarke saw action in four games in the 2018 season; recording two tackles.
For his sophomore year, Clarke transferred to Holmes Community College. He only touched the field for one game recording one tackle in his first and only season with the Dogs.
With three years of eligibility remaining the linebacker rested at Northwestern State in 2020. In the 2021 season, Clarke had a career high of seven tackles. Breaking down those tackles, 5 were solo and 2 were assisted. The linebacker appeared in four games during his time with Northwestern State.
Jackson State recently lost playmaker Nyles Gaddy to the transfer portal. Gaddy’s contribution to the linebacker game for the Tigers was impactful; racking up 34 tackles. JSU has to hope the new addition of Josh Clarke can fill the gap.