Bethune Cookman snags former Delaware State quarterback

The Wildcats add a former MEAC quarterback to their roster for the upcoming season.
Bethune Cookman hits up the transfer portal and adds former Delaware State quarterback Tylik Bethea to its roster. At Bethune Cookman, Tylik will be the program’s fifth quarterback added to the roster.

Back in April, Bethea publicly made it known he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Tylik Bethea comes from Lincoln High School in Staten Island, New York. In high school, Bethea was on varsity for two years. Within those two years, the quarterback recorded 247 completions and 38 touchdowns. His senior year, Bethea was named City Offensive Player-of-the-Year, All-City, and All-Conference First Team after completing 125 passes for 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns. Tylik set the school’s record for completions.

Moving to his senior year at Lincoln, the varsity player made 122 complete passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns; making him the league’s passing leader. His successful season was topped with being named City Offensive Player-of-the-Year, All-City, All-Conference, and “Elite 11” selection.

Tylik Bethea Delaware State

Bethea made his Hornet debut in 2019 as a true freshman. For Delaware State, Bethea played in a total of 14 games during his three seasons. In 2019, the 6-5 quarterback started in 11 games; racking up five touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 134 completed passes for 1478 yards. In the MEAC, Bethea was ranked No. 8 in passing yards (123.2) per game and ranked No.11 for DSU for pass completions.

During the 2021 season, Tylik connected 24 out of 42 passes for 227 yards on top of one interception.

