Prairie View women’s track and field wins second SWAC title

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas- The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers claimed the 2023 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title on Saturday.

The win capped off back-to-back league titles for the PVAMU Women’s Outdoor Track and Field program.

Prairie View A&M tallied a league leading 159 total points during the event. Southern (105) and Alabama State (99) finished the meet in second and third place respectively.

For his efforts PVAMU Interim head coach Erik Dixon was named the 2023 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.

2023 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship Day Three Final Results

Women’s Coach of the Year

Erik Dixon, Prairie View A&M

Women’s Most Outstanding Field Performer

Phylan Perkins, Texas Southern

Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performer

Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State

Women’s 100 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Asjah Harris, PVAMU 11.35

2 Trinity Bolden, Southern 11.56

3 Lauryn Hall, Florida A&M 11.59

Women’s 200 Meter Dash



Finals

1 Asjah Harris, PVAMU 23.26

2 Teleda Williams, Florida A&M 23.86

3 Jaqual Bush, Alabama State 23.89



Women’s 400 Meter Dash



Finals

1 Teleda Williams, Florida A&M 53.50

2 Antwanique Kinsler, PVAMU 53.60

3 Amenda Saint-Louis, Bethune-Cookman 54.81

Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles



Finals

1 Ivory Davis, Grambling State 13.57

2 Erkyah Garrett, Jackson State 13.69

3 Darrione Joseph, Mississippi Valley State 13.92



Women’s 800 Meter Run



Finals

1 Shamia Jones, Alabama State 2:09.98

2 Taliah Wickett, Alabama State 2:10.06

3 Deleverna Broomfield, Alabama State 2:11.32



Women’s 1500 Meter Run



Finals

1 Shamia Jones, Alabama State 4:40.88

2 Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State 4:40.91

3 Aneisha Ingram, Alabama A&M 4:44.76



Women’s 5000 Meter Run



Finals

1 Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State 18:31.17

2 Runelda Jackson, PVAMU 19:40.45

3 Ruth Kibet, Grambling State 19:49.29

Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay



Finals

1 PVAMU 45.02

2 Florida A&M 45.05

3 Grambling State 46.11



Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay



Finals

1 PVAMU 3:40.75

2 Alabama State 3:42.25

3 Southern 3:46.10



Women’s Triple Jump



Finals

1 Alexis Wilson, Texas Southern 12.63m

2 Yasmin Grace, Alabama State 12.56m

3 Savoria Anderson, PVAMU 12.55m

Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles



Finals

1 Camille Lewis, Southern 58.68

2 Morgan O’Neal, Alabama State 58.74

3 Callie Calicut, Jackson State 1:00.75



Women’s Shot Put



Finals

1 Lilliann Dudley, Jackson State 14.74m

2 Logan Lewis, Southern 14.47m

3 A’Ja Gore, Southern 14.04m

Women’s Teams Final Rankings



1. PVAMU 159

2. Southern 105

3. Alabama State 99

4. Jackson State 78

5. Texas Southern 74

6. Grambling State 64.5

7. Florida A&M 63

8. Alabama A&M 52

9. Alcorn State 43.5

10. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 36

11. Bethune-Cookman 24

12. Mississippi Valley State 10



