Cleveland Browns invite NC Central OL to minicamp

DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina Central University senior offensive lineman Robert Mitchell received an invitation to attend rookie minicamp from the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL).
Mitchell, a 6-3, 305-pound native of Millsboro, Del., was voted as the 2022 MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Year after leading a dominant Eagles’ offensive front with a 90.2% grade on blocking assignments. He allowed just eight pressures with 69 pancake blocks in 731 plays as a starter in all 12 games.
Mitchell helped pave the way for the nation’s fifth-ranked scoring offense, averaging a MEAC-high 38.6 points per game. The Eagles topped NCAA Division I-FCS statistical leaders in third down conversions with a 55.8% success rate, and were the best in the conference in total offense (445.3 yards per game), rushing offense (210.6 yards per game), and passing offense (234.8 yards per game).
The First Team All-MEAC honoree was twice selected as the MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week during his senior campaign. He garnered additional attention for his performance in the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 25.
North Carolina Central University captured the 2022 MEAC championship and HBCU national championship after defeating No. 5 Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. The Eagles finished the season ranked No. 17 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches’ Poll with a 10-2 record, becoming just the third team in NCCU history to reach double-figure triumphs.
The Cleveland Browns will conduct rookie minicamp from May 12-14.