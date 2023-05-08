By

Courtesy: MEAC Sports

NORFOLK, Va., May 5, 2023 – Norfolk State University will serve as host for the 2023 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which will be held Tuesday through Thursday at Dick Price Stadium.



Thursday’s action will be streamed, in its entirety, live on ESPN+ beginning at 10 a.m.

Tuesday’s action will get underway at 1 p.m. with the start of the men’s decathlon, and the women’s heptathlon will get underway at 1:15 p.m. The 10,000-meter races will wrap up the day, with the women at 7 p.m. and the men at 7:45.



The decathlon and heptathlon will wrap up on Wednesday, kicking off the day’s schedule at 9 a.m. Running events will get underway at 2:50 p.m. with the women’s 100-meter hurdles preliminary heats, and the men’s 3,000-steeplechase will end the day at 6 p.m.



Thursday will start at 10 a.m. with the women’s pole vault, men’s triple jump and women’s javelin. Running events will start at 1 p.m. with the women’s 4×100-meter relay, and the 4×400-meter relay events will mark the end of the championship, starting with thw women’s race at 4:35 p.m.



The awards ceremony will follow the conclusion of the men’s 4×400-meter relay on Thursday. The top three finishers in each event will be named All-MEAC.



Select throwing events, such as the discus, hammer throw and javelin, will be held at the Norfolk State University football practice field.



The shot put will take place just outside of Dick Price Stadum, to the left behind the press box.



Norfolk State and Howard are the defending champions, with the Spartans taking the men’s crown and the Bison the women’s title in 2022. Both programs have also won their respective cross country and indoor team championships this season, looking to complete the season sweep.

Norfolk State University to host 2023 MEAC Track and Field championships