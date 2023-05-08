Lincoln reappoints Harry Stinson III as Athletic Director

By

Courtesy of Lincoln Athletics

Oxford, PA, May 5, 2023 — Lincoln University, the nation’s first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU), announced the hiring and reappointment of Harry Stinson III as Director of Athletics and Recreational Services. Stinson, who served the University in this role from 2017-22, returns to Lincoln after serving as Deputy Director of Athletics for Internal Operations and Chief Operating Officer at the University of Delaware.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Harry back to Lincoln,” said Dr. Brenda A. Allen, President of Lincoln University. “Harry’s first tenure leading the Lion’s athletics department was filled with numerous successes. I have no doubt he will continue to work tirelessly to bolster athletics at Lincoln and inspire Lions pride among our students, alumni, and fans.”

During Stinson’s previous stint at Lincoln, he played a vital role in the rebranding of the University and its athletics department – complete with a new logo, new colors, new mascot and new tagline, Learn. Liberate. Lead., as a part of the Reimagining the Legacy strategic plan unveiled in 2018.

Stinson’s first tenure leading the Lions’ athletics department was filled with numerous successes. He increased the department’s operating budget by 20 percent and its athletics scholarship budget by 30 percent. He revamped fundraising structure for athletics and created the First Club as the official fundraising arm of Lincoln Athletics and launched an athletics online store that saw increased profits by 23 percent in its first four years.

Under Stinson’s leadership, several facility and renovation projects were completed, including indoor batting cages for the baseball and softball programs, renovated locker rooms for the men’s and women’s basketball programs, resurfaced the main and auxiliary floors inside Manuel Rivero Gymnasium. He oversaw the $2.1 million renovation of the turf and track surfaces at the Athletics Stadium that was completed in August 2022 and was a catalyst in launching the $30 million renovation project of the main athletics department facility scheduled for completion in 2025.

Stinson bolstered the coaching staffs across all 13 varsity sports and created seven new administrative positions within the department. His acumen in making coaching hires is evident in his appointments to lead the Lions’ basketball squads, who have seen unparalleled success, as well as softball and football who have created a new culture of excellence within the CIAA.

Stinson created the Student-Athlete Support Services office to enhance the overall support of student-athletes. In the first six semesters of the office’s formation, the overall GPA of Lincoln student-athletes rose from 2.76 to 3.02. Stinson’s emphasis on academic excellence paid dividends as the department’s NCAA Academic Success Rate rose to 86 percent and graduation rate improved to 66 percent.

Looking toward the future and possible growth of the Lincoln Athletics offerings, Stinson led the way in creating club teams in men’s and women’s lacrosse as well as an E-sports program during his first stint as athletics department. Now, set for his return, he has sights on taking the Lions to new heights.

This group continues to grow the game and sport on our campus. They are making a change and I'm enjoying watching their growth! Let's go #LincolnLax https://t.co/5OJdAVs44t — Harry Stinson III (@HStinsonIII) December 8, 2019

“I’d like to thank Dr. Allen for affording me this opportunity to return to Lincoln and serve this great institution,” said Stinson. “We accomplished a tremendous amount in my first stint, but during my time away, I felt there was more we could accomplish and I wanted to see it through. I learned a lot during my time away and, with this evolved perspective, I know we can remain focused on our quest to become a premier NCAA Division II program and continue to provide the best experience in college athletics for our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and supporters. I am eager to be a Lion once again and Learn, Liberate and Lead us into more success in the years to come.”

Throughout his career, Stinson has been dedicated to service to the industry. He has served on the NCAA Division II Management Council and served as Vice Chair in 2022. He served on the NCAA Constitution Committee and Division II Implementation Committee. He has also served as Vice Chair of the Minority Opportunities and Interest Committee (MOIC), onthe NCAA Board of Directors Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering, NCAA Enforcement and Committee on Infractions Task Force, Committee on Infractions (serving as Chair from 2017-20), Eligibility Center Advisory Board and the NCAA Golf Regional Advisory Committee.

Stinson has served on multiple committees within the CIAA. He previously served as vice chair and chair of the CIAA Management Council from 2018-22 as well as chair of the CIAA Basketball Championship Committee and Cross Country Championship Committee and a member of the CIAA Football Championship Committee.

Stinson is also a member of many professional organizations including NACDA, NAAC, DII-ADA and MOAA where he served on the Board of Directors. In 2021, Stinson teamed with Kelly Lewis to launch the Black Sports Professionals Philadelphia chapter where he currently serves as president.

A member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Stinson earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in 2002 while competing as a track & field student-athlete. He went on to earn his Master of Science degree in Sport Administration from Georgia State University in 2005 and receive an Athlete Development Professional Certification from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business in 2017.

He is married to Rasheda Stinson. The couple has one daughter, Laila, and is expecting another daughter, Alycia Marie, in July 2023.

Lincoln reappoints Harry Stinson III as Athletic Director