Morgan State WBB coach selected for NCAA Coaches Academy

BALTIMORE, Md. – Morgan State women’s basketball assistant coach Danielle Durjan has been selected as one of 46 participants for the 2023 NCAA Basketball Coaches Academy scheduled for May 10-12 at the NCAA National Office in Indianapolis, Indiana.



The event will provide participants with an opportunity to expand their knowledge and insight into the world of intercollegiate basketball coaching. During the academy, selected participants will be trained in a variety of areas that encourage effective coaching at the intercollegiate level, with a focus on the holistic well-being and development of the student-athlete.



“I’m very excited to be attending this year’s NCAA Basketball Coaches Academy,” said Durjan. “I’m looking forward to learning from other phenomenal coaches in this profession and developing more as a Coach and teacher. I’ve heard the experience is life changing and I’m very grateful to have been selected.”

The theme of the 2023 NCAA Basketball Coaches Academy is “The Backboard Basics” where each day will focus on different key fundamental things that coaches should be aware of when trying to advance throughout their career. Each day coaches will learn about certain topics outlined below:



Day 1: Trusting the “Bricks”

Day 2: Building your Leadership Playbook

Day 3: When the Shoe Fits: Navigating the Realm of Higher Coaching

Danielle Durjan, who just completed her first season as a member of the Lady Bear coaching staff, came to Morgan State after spending the previous three years at nearby Community College of Baltimore County Essex (CCBC Essex). Her last season at CCBC Essex, she was promoted to associate head coach.



Durjan helped the Knights accumulate a 64-3 overall record in two full seasons, which included a NJCAA D2 record-breaking 53-game win streak and an undefeated record against conference opponents (32-0).

CCBC Essex concluded the 2021-22 season reaching the Final Four in the NJCAA National Tournament, as well as a Region XX Championship and Maryland JUCO Conference Championship. The Knights also finished the season ranked third in the nation finishing the season with a 34-1 mark.

A native of Gaithersburg, Md., Danielle Durjan was a three-year captain at Watkins Mill High School, where she averaged 21 points per game, scored more than 1,200 career points and was an All-Met Team selection by The Washington Post.



She went on to spend one season at Sacred Heart (2015-16) and one at Harford Community College (Md.) (2016-17), before finishing her final two seasons of her playing career at Towson University (2017-19).

At Harford, Durjan helped the Fighting Owls to a 29-4 record, and a conference and regional championship, while reaching the round of 16 at the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. That same season, Durjan earned NJCAA All-America honors.

As a senior captain, Duran helped the Towson Tigers to their first Colonial Athletic Association championship and first-ever bid to the NCAA Tournament in school history in 2018-19. She finished her Towson career with 434 career points, 76 steals, 191 rebounds and shot 79 percent from the free throw line. She graduated from Towson with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

Behind the NCAA Basketball Coaches Academy

Coaches that attend the academy will engage with industry experts and peers across a wide variety of topics that will enhance your capabilities to serve as an effective coach and a leader of student-athletes both on and off the field. Central curriculum topics will include effective communication with campus and community constituents, the importance of building a culture of excellence focused on the overall success of student-athletes, winning the head coaching interview, becoming a CEO of your program and on-the-floor coaching strategies. Equally vital will be discussion about managing yourself personally throughout the rigors associated with life as a coach.

The program will feature renowned speakers from the intercollegiate and professional basketball space who will impart their wisdom to you, energizing you to return to your team and enhancing your capabilities as a leader both on and off the hardwood. Completing the academy will equip you with the leadership toolkit and a powerful network that will strengthen your ability to succeed in your current role while preparing you to fulfill your future aspirations as a coach.

