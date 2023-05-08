Savannah State baseball loses to Spring Hill in SIAC championship

By

ALBANY, Ga. – The Spring Hill College baseball team three-peated as Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) baseball champions after it defeated No. 2 Savannah State, 11-2, in the 2023 Cricket SIAC Baseball Championship Tournament final at the ASU West Campus on Sunday.

Nick Hunter, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, led Spring Hill (32-21, 25-7 SIAC) to its third-straight conference title in the 11-2 victory over Savannah State (33-12, 25-7 SIAC). Hunter’s performance throughout the tournament earned him the Tournament MVP honor.

Logan Clark, Seth Williams, Jackson Bell and Norris McClure were all named to the All-Tournament Team for their performances on the field throughout the weekend. The SIAC Coach of the Year, Walker Bullington, was named the Coach of the Tournament after leading his team to its third-straight conference title in his first year.

The Tigers struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning before the Badgers answered with two of their own in the top of the fourth. SHC piled on four more unanswered runs in the top of the sixth to extend its lead to 6-1. Savannah State plated another run in the seventh to make it 6-2. Spring Hill scored five more runs and did not allow any more from the Tigers to win, 11-2, and secure its third-straight conference title.

Results

Spring Hill 11, Savannah State 2

Records: Spring Hill (32-21, 25-7 SIAC), Savannah State (33-12, 25-7 SIAC)



Up Next

With the win in the SIAC Championship game, Spring Hill now automatically qualifies for the NCAA Tournament and awaits seeding.



