Jackson State football bolsters defense with veteran transfer

The former Gulf-South Defensive Freshman of the Year takes his talents to Jackson.
Jackson State football has been back and forth with the transfer portal all Spring and this time the door swings in with a veteran defensive pick-up in Christon Taylor, a linebacker from North Alabama.

Taylor started his collegiate career at North Alabama in 2017. As a true freshman, Taylor was North Alabama’s second-leading tackler recording 67 season tackles (38 solo).

In just his second collegiate game, Taylor recorded six tackles and picked off a pass in the fourth quarter that he returned 36 yards for what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown, breaking a 24-24 tie and giving UNA a 30-24 win.

Taylor’s performance on the field awarded him the title of GSC Defensive Freshman of the Year and All-Gulf South Conference first-team.

The linebacker continued to be the program’s lead tackler going into the next season. Taylor ended his time at North Alabama with 129 tackles (60 solo and 60 assisted), 15 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions totaling 129 yards. Christon Taylor transferred to Tennessee State for the 2022 season but recorded no stats according to the Tennessee state athletics website.

Jackson State football recently dipped into the portal and pick up former Northwestern State linebacker Josh Clark. Both Taylor and Clark have the chance of being immediate contributors on the defensive side of the ball for the Tigers in 2023.

