Hampton University inks naming rights deal with bank

HAMPTON, VA (April 28, 2023) – Hampton University announced today that TowneBank has pledged $1 million to the university for naming rights within Armstrong Stadium and premier engagement with the Department of Athletics. The grant also outlines career services and professional development opportunities between the university and the TowneBank family of companies.

Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams said, “We are extremely excited about this news and we look very much forward to our enhanced partnership. We truly appreciate TowneBank and its continued support and advocacy of Hampton and our vision to amplify and sustain an athletic program and culture of excellence that promote national university pride and build high-achieving leaders and champions. Thank you, again, TowneBank!”

“This gift marks the largest partnership between TowneBank and an HBCU,” said Alexis Swann, president of TowneBank Peninsula and Williamsburg. “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate and find new, strategic ways to enhance our relationship with Hampton University.”

As a premier institution of higher learning, Hampton University seeks to partner with corporations to bring real-world experiences to students through professional interactions, internships, and workforce opportunities. “We commend Hampton University for its dedication to preparing students for positions of leadership and service,” says Tom Hasty, TowneBank SEVP and Chief Regulatory Risk Management Officer and honoree of the 2022 Hampton University Outstanding Alumnus-at-Large award. “Working alongside HU helps us to leverage the diversity that exists in our community to ensure that our workforce accurately reflects that diversity.”

Evelyn Graham, Vice President of Development, said, “Words cannot express our gratitude for TowneBank’s generosity. We know that they will be thrilled with the caliber of our students, the excellence of our operations, and the engagement of our faculty through this partnership.”

Anthony D. Henderson, Sr., Director of Athletics, indicated that funding will be utilized in the following ways:

To fund the installation of a trophy suite within Armstrong Stadium effectively upgrading the Adult Zone from a tent to a semi-permanent structure

To support the “Pirate on the Move” travel campaign that allows Hampton Athletics to support fundraising activities during athletic events away from the university

To align with the rest of the CAA medical service staff to establish a sideline injury tent for football athletes

Mr. Henderson said, “We thank TowneBank so much for their generous contribution. Its partners like them that make our work possible. This partnership also will help showcase TowneBank and further advance the brand of this banking institution. We look forward to building on this amazing relationship.” In addition to the items above, the partnership will also include branding of TowneBank on the Hampton Athletics website, signage at athletic events, and customized access to students to include interviewing, internships, and employment at the bank and its family of companies.

