Dallas Cowboys quickly scoop up FAMU’s Isaiah Land after NFL Draft

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys have quickly targeted a Florida A&M player as a priority free agent after the NFL Draft. FAMU linebacker Isaiah Land was quickly signed by Dallas following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Land will have a chance to join safety Markquese Bell, who signed with Dallas Cowboys immediately after last season’s draft.
Coming to Tallahassee in 2019, Land played a pivotal role in FAMU’s “Dark Cloud Defense.” During his first season, the New York native picked up 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. Land continued to make things shake with a career-high 32 tackles, 19.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss his junior year en route to winning the Buck Buchannan Award. The Rattler linebacker impressed scouts at the NFL Draft Combine with an impressive 4.66 40-yard dash, and 34″ vertical jump.
The FAMU edge/linebacker continued to shine after the season. After officially declaring for the draft Land was invited to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, along with participating in FAMU’s Pro Day.
In February, Land was one of the 12 HBCU players selected in the USFL College Draft. Isaiah was selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers with the 33rd pick. But he made the decision to continue his NFL Draft journey.
Isaiah Land Career Stats and Accomplishments
Stats
2019 — 10 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 interception
2021 — 32 solo tackles (career high), 11 assisted tackles, 19 sacks, 25.5 TFLs
2022 — 20 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 8 sacks, 12 TFLs
Career accomplishments
- Led the nation is Sacks (19)
- Led the nation in Tackles for Loss (25.5)
- 2021 National Defensive Player of the Year
- 1st Team AFC All-American (2021)
- 1st Team AP All-American (2021)
- 2021 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year
- 1st Team All-SWAC
- BOXTOROW All-American (2021)
- 1st Team FCS Stats Perform All-American (2021)
- 1st Team Hero Sports All-American (2021)
- Athlon Sports All-American (2021)
- AP All-American (2021)
- Buck Buchanan Award Winner
- Athlon Sports Preseason All-American (2022)
- East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List (2022)
- Preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year (2022)
- Preseason All-SWAC First Team Defense (2022)