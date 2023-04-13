By

Aubrey Miller Jr.’s versatility at linebacker will set him apart from the one dimensional linebackers in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jackson State product is a force in the run game but can also hold his own when dropping back into coverage.

Aubrey Miller is a vicious, vicious defender that plays with so much fire, so much energy, and that “dog” mentality,” Symone Stanley explained on the HBCU Gameday NFL Draft Special.

“He’s so quick blitzing off the edge, but he’s also very good against the run. He’s also really good defending against the pass when he has to drop back into coverage. Most times linebackers are only good at one or the other. Yeah, they might be really fire in the run game but when it comes to dropping back in coverage, they are not the guy. Get you a guy that can do both. He can stop the run and he can also drop back in coverage when he has to.”

“But my favorite thing about Aubrey Miller is the sound tackling.He is going to wrap his guy up, he’s gonna bring him down.”

STATS

Aubrey Miller Jr. joined the JSU Tigers in 2021 after starting his college career at Missouri. Miller quickly became the leader on the Tigers defense during his two years with the program. The linebacker posted 226 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, nine pass deflections, 8.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles over 26 games. His performances earned him an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl this past February.

Aubrey Miller Jr.’s versatility sets him apart in NFL Draft