Detroit Lions pick Hendon Hooker (HBCU connection)

The Detroit Lions drafted Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the third round (68th overall) on Friday night.
Hooker is the son of former North Carolina A&T quarterback Alan Hooker, and was drafted by Brad Holmes, who played at NC A&T in the 1990s before eventually becoming the Detroit Lions GM.
The Greensboro, NC native started his career at Virginia Tech after starring at Dudley High School. He spent four years at Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee where he passed for 6,080 yards, 58 touchdowns and five interceptions in 24 games, including 22 starts over two seasons with the Vols.
Hendon Hooker spoke about how his father influenced his career.
“Growing up, I used to cry a lot as a baby. And to keep me from crying, my mom would put on my father’s film,” Hooker told the SEC. “I’m extremely blessed to have such a great figure to follow in those footsteps. He always preached to me and my siblings that if we start something, we’re going to finish it. He’s Superman in my eyes, and hopefully — one day — I can be half the man he is.”
Hooker suffered a late-season ACL tear that likely caused his draft stock to drop. But doctors have told NFL teams that the 25-year-old should be cleared to play by the start of the season.