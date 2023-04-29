VIEW ALL SCORES
Football

Jackson State DB Isaiah Bolden first HBCU player picked in 2023 NFL Draft

The former Jackson State/ Florida State DB is the first HBCU player to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Posted on

At pick No. 245 Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bolden was ranked as one of the top-30 cornerbacks in the country landing him a spot at Florida State University. During his second season with the Seminoles, Bolden played in all 13 games. In his first career start, the cornerback completed nine tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.

With three years left in his eligibility, Bolden transferred to Jackson State shortly after Deion Sanders was hired. In Mississippi, he led the nation in kickoff return yards in the 2021 fall season averaging 36.9 yards.

In the 2022 season, the 6-5 senior recorded 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Out of the 44 tackles 30 were solo. Bolden averaged 26 yards for kickoff returns. Against Alabama State the cornerback achieved a career-high of nine tackles and a 31-yard kickoff return. The Tiger continued to set the standard, securing five tackles and three pass up break in the game against Alcorn State.

Bolden played a tremendous part Jackson State bagging back-to-back SWAC championship titles.

Jackson State NFL, Isaiah Bolden

In February, Isaiah Bolden was picked selected in the USL College Draft by the Memphis Showboats. But he waived his selection for the NFL. During Jackson State’s Pro Day, Bolden put up impressive numbers. The final results showed he completed a 4.31 second 40-yard dash, and a 38 inch vertical jump.

Isaiah Bolden now goes to a New England Patriots franchise looking to get back on the winning track.

