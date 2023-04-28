Houston Texans draft former Alabama A&M WR

By

The Houston Texans drafted former Alabama A&M and Houston Cougar wide receiver Tank Dell in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans traded up to the 69th pick to take Tank Dell. Dell spent the past three seasons at the University of Houston, however, his college career was started at an HBCU.

Tank Dell was a three star product coming out of Mainland High School in 2018 and was the No. 24 wide receiver and No. 38 overall prospect in Florida at the time. After originally committing to Florida International University, Dell eventually enrolled to Alabama A&M to begin his college football career.

TANK DELL AT AAMU

Dell appeared in four games for Alabama A&M during the 2018 season and accumulated 364 receiving yards on 12 receptions before redshirting. He exploded for over 200 yards in the 2018 Magic City Classic against Alabama State University.

After battling a nagging injury and seeking the need for more exposure, Tank Dell looked for other routes outside of Alabama A&M. He spent the next season at Independence Community College where he posted 766 yards, 52 receptions, and eight touchdowns.

After his stellar career on the JUCO level, Dell committed to the University of Houston where he saw himself catapult into a top draft prospect. Tank Dell played three seasons with the Cougars between 2020 and 2022 and posted 2,904 yards, 211 receptions, and 28 touchdowns over 32 games.

Dell competed in the 2023 NFL Combine in early March and posted a 4.49s 40 yard dash, a 10’1″ broad jump, and an overall production score of 87. His production score ranked 4th out of wide receivers. He is now a young piece in a rebuilding Houston Texans organization.

