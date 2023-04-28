Jackson State football transfer de-commits from SEC school, re-enters portal

By

Deion Sanders has plenty of holes in his Colorado roster, and former Jackson State football star Shane Hooks is now available.

Less than a week after committing to Ole Miss, Hooks has backed out of that commitment. He made his announcement via Twitter on Friday.



“I want to take this time to thank Coach Kiffin, Coach Nix and the entire Ole miss coaching staff for their consideration,” Hooks wrote. “While this has been a difficult process, I have decided to de-commit from Ole Miss and re-open my recruitment”.



Hooks joins former JSU wide receivers Malachi Wideman and Trevante Rucker in the transfer portal. Another former JSU pass catcher, Willie Gaines, has already committed to Colorado.

Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks.

The Orlando, FL native started his career at Ohio back in 2018. He played in four games before being redshirted. He came back with a solid 2019 campaign in which he caught 26 passes for 515 yards (19.8 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He played in three games in 2020, catching eight passes and one touchdown.

Both Jackson State and Florida A&M pounced on Hooks as soon as he hit the transfer portal in Dec. 2020. He would go on to choose JSU and its new head coach Deion Sanders.



Shane Hooks saw his first action at Jackson State football in fall 2021, finishing sixth on the team with 16 receptions in just six games to go along with two touchdowns as JSU claimed the SWAC title and made its way to the Celebration Bowl.

The 2022 season would be a breakout one for Hooks, as he led the team in receptions (66), yards (775) and touchdowns (10), becoming Shedeur Sanders’ favorite target. Hooks had four games where he caught two touchdown passes (Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern and Southern), and had a career day with five catches for 104 yards in that SWAC Championship Game against Southern.

All eyes will be on the transfers coming into Colorado football over the next few days and weeks.

Jackson State football transfer de-commits from SEC school, re-enters portal