Grambling State University extends MBB coach Donté Jackson’s deal

By

GRAMBLING, La. | The University of Louisiana Board has approved a four-year contract extension for Grambling State University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Donte’ Jackson , announced on Friday. His contract is set to run through 2028.

“Coach Jackson is a builder of men and has crafted a strong program that not only competes fiercely on the court, but also in the classroom,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott. “He has lifted our program to new highs and a renewed the sense of pride in Grambling State men’s basketball. We are elated that he will remain a member of the GramFam and look forward to seeing him continue to elevate Tiger basketball.”

Jackson’s extension comes on heels of the best season for GSU men’s basketball as a member of Division I. The Tigers went 24-9 en route to winning the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season title and advanced to the SWAC Tournament Championship Game. Grambling State’s 24 wins marked the highest win total for the Tigers in 43 years (1979-80), and its most as a Division I program.

During the 2022-23 campaign, he also guided GSU to a pair of wins over Power Five programs. The Tigers defeated Colorado 83-74 and Vanderbilt 64-62.

“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from Grambling State University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during my time at GSU, which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, and coaches who have all played a big part in our overall success,” said Jackson. “I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading. I can’t thank President Rick Gallot and Dr. Trayvean Scott enough for trusting me to lead this program for the long-term.”

Jackson is no stranger to success at GSU.

In his first season at GSU in during the 2017-18 season , Jackson guided the Tigers to their first SWAC Regular Season Championship in nearly 30 years (1988-89). During the regular season, Grambling State enjoyed the national spotlight as being one of the teams in NCAA Division I with the longest winning streak, which got as high as 11 games.

Jackson, who is entering his seventh season leading the G-Men, has been named the SWAC Coach of the Year twice and is the second most winningest coach in Grambling State history behind legendary head coach Fredrick C. Hobdy. His mark at GSU is 99-87. Jackson boasts a career record of 211-145.

Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed.

Grambling State University extends MBB coach Donté Jackson’s deal