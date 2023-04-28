By

PHILADELPHIA (April 27, 2023) – Howard University All-American senior Jessica Wright (Durham, N.C.) put on an impressive show during the Penn Relays opening day, defending her College Women’s 400-meter hurdles crown at historic Franklin Field, home of the University of Pennsylvania.



The North Carolina native recorded a time of 56.58, edging out Clemson’s Lashanna Graham (56.62).

Wright joined Howard’s women track and field squad during the 2018-2019 season. In 2019, the freshman won the bronze medal as a member of the women’s distance medley relay squad earning her the a spot on MEAC Indoor All-Conference Third Team. Moving to the next season; Wright claimed first place finish in the 400-meter hurdles and second place finish in the 4×100 during the Wendy’s Seahawk Invitational. The runner track star continued to dominate as a Bison. For the 2021-2022 season, Wright was named the MEAC Indoor & Outdoor Champion, added to 2022 MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team and the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Outdoor Track & Field All-Academic Team.



Graduate Cathrina Morris (Auburndale, Fla.) and rookie Aniya Woodruff (Harrisburn, N.C.) also competed in the event, finishing 16th (1:00.47) and 17th (1:00.50), respectively.

In the field events, graduate Mikyla Rodgers (South Huntington, N.Y.) represented HU in the hammer throw where she threw 55.95 meters, which landed her 14th overall.



HU returns to action Friday (April 28), starting with the long jump at noon.

Howard’s Jessica Wright continues to dominate on the track