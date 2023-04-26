By

Trevante Rucker, one of the receivers Deion Sanders brought to Jackson State, is in the transfer portal.

Rucker was in the portal following the season, but returned to JSU. Tuesday he announced he was headed back.

Rucker was a member of Deion Sanders’ first recruiting class in 2021. He held offers from Florida, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington State among others. He was rated as the 55th best receiver and the 53rd best in the state in his class by 247Sports.com.

Rucker had a solid season as a true freshman in 2021, catching 26 passes for 518 yards for an average of just under 20 yards per catch. He also had a pair of touchdowns in the air and an 84 yard kick return. His numbers fell in 2022 as he caught just 5 passes for 60 yards with just one going for a touchdown as Shane Hooks and Dallas Daniels did the bulk of the pass catching for Shedeur Sanders, along with freshman sensation Travis Hunter. All of those players have moved on, however, meaning that Rucker is likely to be a key target for whoever plays quarterback in T.C. Taylor’s offense.



Several Jackson State players have followed Deion Sanders to Colorado, including Travis Hunter, who caught passes that Rucker might have otherwise been thrown. With several key players from Colorado hitting the portal, it will be interesting to see if Rucker lands in the PAC-12 as

Jackson State four-star WR back in portal