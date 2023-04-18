Fayetteville State University claims 2023 CIAA golf title

By

Jacksonville, NC — Fayetteville State University dominated all three rounds of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Golf Championship with a 54-hole total of 873 (+9) at the Jacksonville Country Club to claim its first title since 2012. FSU’s freshman Caden Hodges swept through all of the individual honors claiming the Championship’s Low Medalist Award, the Golfer of the Year, and the Rookie of the Year Awards. The Broncos’ John Cole was voted the Coach of the Year by the CIAA Golf Coaches’ and Sports Information Director’s Associations.

Fayetteville State University closed out the final round of 18 holes with a two-over par 290 to secure the title. The Broncos shot a 295 in the opening round, followed by a 288 on the first day of competition. Student-athletes Caden Hodges, Juan Lopez, Brandon Jones, Shaun Wixson, and Jack McCarthy made up the Bronco squad.

Hodges, a freshman from Dunn, NC, finished with a three-round tournament with a 211 (-5) scorecard. He had a conference season average of 71.625 to claim the Player and Rookie of the Year accolades. Virginia Union finished in second place with a team score of 883 (+19). Livingstone was third at 892 (+28).

The CIAA All-Tournament Team is comprised of golfers who finished in the top five of the championship tournament. Livingstone’s Joel Basakaine finished fifth with a 222 (+6). The Blue Bears’ Emmanuel Jakisa finished tied for third with Fayetteville State’s Juan Lopez. The two-shot two-over par 218. Alkin Barkley of Virginia Union finished second with an even-par 216. Hodges is also a member of the All-Tournament Team as the Low Medalist.

The All-CIAA Team consists of players with the top ten average scores from the CIAA Northern and Southern Division tournaments and the championship results.

Name School Average

Juan Ruiz Patino Virginia State 77.375

Ahmad Reedus Virginia Union 77.0

Ronald Otile Livingstone 75.125

Jack McCarthy Fayetteville State 74.5

Chris Baguma Livingstone 74.625

Travon Willis Virginia Union 74.625

Hayden Garcia Virginia Union 74.25

Alkin Barkley Virginia Union 74.0

Juan Lopez Fayetteville State 73.875

Caden Hodges Fayetteville State 71.625

Hodges of Fayetteville State was also named 2023 CIAA Player of the Year, named 2023 CIAA Rookie of the Year. Fayetteville State’s Head Coach John Cole was named 2023 CIAA Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to four first place finishes in CIAA Southern Division matches during the regular season.

The superlatives were voted on by the CIAA Golf Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association.

The 2023 CIAA Men's Golf Championship results can be found on the 2023 CIAA Golf Championship page.

