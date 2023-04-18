VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

Fayetteville State University claims 2023 CIAA golf title

Fayetteville State University golf took care of business for the 2023 CIAA golf championship.
Posted on

Jacksonville, NC — Fayetteville State University dominated all three rounds of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Golf Championship with a 54-hole total of 873 (+9) at the Jacksonville Country Club to claim its first title since 2012. FSU’s freshman Caden Hodges swept through all of the individual honors claiming the Championship’s Low Medalist Award, the Golfer of the Year, and the Rookie of the Year Awards. The Broncos’ John Cole was voted the Coach of the Year by the CIAA Golf Coaches’ and Sports Information Director’s Associations.

Fayetteville State University closed out the final round of 18 holes with a two-over par 290 to secure the title. The Broncos shot a 295 in the opening round, followed by a 288 on the first day of competition. Student-athletes Caden Hodges, Juan Lopez, Brandon Jones, Shaun Wixson, and Jack McCarthy made up the Bronco squad.

Hodges, a freshman from Dunn, NC, finished with a three-round tournament with a 211 (-5) scorecard. He had a conference season average of 71.625 to claim the Player and Rookie of the Year accolades. Virginia Union finished in second place with a team score of 883 (+19). Livingstone was third at 892 (+28).

Caden Hodges, Fayetteville State University

The CIAA All-Tournament Team is comprised of golfers who finished in the top five of the championship tournament. Livingstone’s Joel Basakaine finished fifth with a 222 (+6). The Blue Bears’ Emmanuel Jakisa finished tied for third with Fayetteville State’s Juan Lopez. The two-shot two-over par 218. Alkin Barkley of Virginia Union finished second with an even-par 216. Hodges is also a member of the All-Tournament Team as the Low Medalist.

The All-CIAA Team consists of players with the top ten average scores from the CIAA Northern and Southern Division tournaments and the championship results.

Name                           School                  Average

Juan Ruiz Patino        Virginia State           77.375

Ahmad Reedus           Virginia Union             77.0

Ronald Otile                Livingstone               75.125

Jack McCarthy           Fayetteville State        74.5

Chris Baguma            Livingstone              74.625

Travon Willis           Virginia Union               74.625

Hayden Garcia          Virginia Union              74.25

Alkin Barkley            Virginia Union              74.0

Juan Lopez              Fayetteville State         73.875

Caden Hodges         Fayetteville State         71.625

Hodges of Fayetteville State was also named 2023 CIAA Player of the Year, named 2023 CIAA Rookie of the Year. Fayetteville State’s Head Coach John Cole was named 2023 CIAA Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to four first place finishes in CIAA Southern Division matches during the regular season.

The superlatives were voted on by the CIAA Golf Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association.

The 2023 CIAA Men’s Golf Championship results can be found on the 2023 CIAA Golf Championship page. For more information about the CIAA, visit www.theciaa.com and follow the conference on Facebook (The CIAA), Twitter (@CIAAForLife), and Instagram (@CIAASports).

Fayetteville State University claims 2023 CIAA golf title
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

SC State Clemson, South Carolina State SC State Clemson, South Carolina State
537
MEAC

South Carolina State University football support officer shot
622
2023 Football

Jackson State adds depth to defensive line with transfer grab
Solomon Rogers Jackson State football Solomon Rogers Jackson State football
456
Jackson State

Jackson State football adds FBS transfer at safety
249
Culture

Morgan State tears down 80-year-old segregation era “spite wall”
423
North Carolina A&T

NC A&T grabs first two commitments under new head coach
To Top
X