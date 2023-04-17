Jackson State football loses top rusher Sy’Veon Wilkerson to portal

By

Sy’Veon Wilkerson came to Jackson State football to play for Deion Sanders, and it looks like he won’t be playing for JSU in the post-Coach Prime era.



Wilkerson, last season’s leading rusher in 2022, announced that he has entered the transfer portal on Monday morning. This news comes a few weeks after head coach T.C. Taylor announced that he had not been participating in workouts. He did not participate in the Jackson State spring game on Saturday.

The running back started his career at Delaware State in 2021, where he led the MEAC in rushing attempts as a freshman (220), while finishing second with 848 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He left DSU after the season and hit the transfer portal, eventually ending up at West Virginia.

That stop didn’t last long, as Wilkerson hit the transfer portal again, following West Virginia’s spring game. This time he found his way back to an HBCU, getting the chance to help Deion Sanders and his offense get a ground game to complement its air-raid attack.

“When I entered the transfer portal the first time, I wanted to come play at Jackson State for Coach Prime,” Wilkerson told Jeff Lightsy earlier this year.

Despite his accomplishments at Delaware State, Wilkerson had to earn his Tiger stripes. It took a couple of practices and a few games, but it happened.

“When I finally got that opportunity and I was able to play my first game at Jackson State against Grambling, where that was my breakout game, because I had started — it was just surreal,” Wilkerson said. “And it was emotional for me in the beginning because of everything that I had went through to the year.”



Sy’Veon Wilkerson rushed for 141 yards and two scores against Grambling State that day. He breathed much-needed life into the Jackson State running game in 2022 as he rushed for 1,152 yards and nine touchdowns.



Wilkerson wasn’t a part of the first exodus of Jackson State football players hitting the transfer portal when Deion Sanders took the job at Colorado, but he will soon be looking for his fourth school in half as many years.

