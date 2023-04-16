By

Kemari Averett is one of the top small school 2023 NFL Draft prospects out of Bethune Cookman University. The 6’6″, 250 pound tight end sat down with HBCU Gameday to discuss the upcoming draft.

“It has been a long journey,” Averett explained when asked about his draft process.

“Going up there to the NFLPA Bowl game, doing what I had to do up there and talking to numerous scouts. Then I went to the HBCU combine. It went well, it didn’t go in my favor, but i it was still a great experience because I talked to at least 20 teams up there.”

Kemari Averett was a top weapon for the Bethune Cookman Wildcats for the past two years. In 2022, he posted 445 yards on 39 receptions. He scored seven touchdowns. Averett explained how he believes he stands out from other tight ends in the NFL Draft.

“I would say route running and my blocking as well,” he told HBCU Gameday.

“If you turn on tape this season, I had probably over 15 pancakes, a lot of tight ends just like the ball. I can do it without the ball. I do anything to help my team win.”

Averett went on to describe what kind of NFL offense he would thrive in.

“I would say a pro style offense where you can flex me out, attach me or even put me a wide receiver sometimes”

Averett says he would compare his game to the New York Giants tight end Darren Waller.

“I can compare myself to like a tight end like Darren Waller because he can like if you go watch film, we literally did the same thing,” Averett explained.

“Like you can flex him out, go to receiver, go deep. He can block, he can run routes from inside or from the slot and that’s just who I feel like my game fits best.”

NFL Draft prospect Kemari Averett sits down with HBCU Gameday