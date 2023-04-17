South Carolina State University football support officer shot

By

One of the men that keep the South Carolina State University football program safe was the victim of a shooting on the side of the road over the weekend.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier was shot in the face after he initiated the traffic stop on US-78 for a speeding violation, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The violator was allegedly driving more than 20 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

According to the official report, at some point during the traffic stop, the violator began shooting at the trooper before driving away from the scene. A second trooper heard the radio call out with the suspect’s vehicle description and initiated a pursuit that ended in Orangeburg County when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a house.

Authorities later reported that his injuries are non-life-threatening. Lance Corporal Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018 and currently serves in Post A (Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and Hampton).

South Carolina State Acting Director of Athletics Keshia Campbell acknowledged the shooting and sent out words of encouragement on Sunday evening.

“The @SCSTATE1896 Family is sending up prayers for Lance Corporal Frazier…one of the dedicated officers who travels with our @SCState_Fb team. Thanking God that this foolish act wasn’t worse than what it is. Please keep him and his personal and work families in your prayers.”



Our thoughts and prayers are with Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier and his family as we hope he makes a full recovery.

