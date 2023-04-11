Photo Gallery: Hampton football spring game

The Hampton Pirates displayed what they’re cooking up for the upcoming season during the 2023 spring game on Saturday, April 8, at Armstrong Stadium. Hampton football will officially kick off its season on Sept. 2 on the road against Grambling State for the Brick City Classic in Harrison, NJ.
Check out some moments from the game and the atmosphere captured by Chris Brown (@breezyshots__)
The Hampton quarterbacks execute solid offensive plays during their 2023 Spring Game
Running back Darran Butts competes against other Hampton players in the Spring game. Butts returns to Armstrong Stadium for his fourth season with the Pirates.
Head Coach Robert Prunty and the rest of the Hampton football coaching staff give direction to the players during the course of the game, Athletic Director Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. makes an appearance to give the team a post game talk before break down.
One of the most anticipated match ups is the Battle of the Real HU against Howard University. The two teams will meet at Audi Field on Sept. 16; Hampton is looking to defend their keep of the “Real HU.” Coach Prunty says Howard has a good coach and program but he’s ready for the challenge.