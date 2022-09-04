Hampton University bags “Real HU” game against Howard

Hampton University extended its recent success against Howard University on Saturday evening at Armstrong Stadium, taking the win by a final score of 31-28.
Christopher Zellous led the way for Hampton, accumulating a team-high 97 rushing yards to set the tone. The team’s offense was balanced throughout, amassing 474 total yards on a 47-53 run-pass play selection split. The Pirates’ defense was also solid, particularly against the run. They limited the Bison running backs to just 2.3 yards per rush.
Senior quarterback Quinton Williams led the way for Howard University, throwing for four touchdowns. The Bison secondary was a different story, allowing Hampton’s offense to pick up 7.7 yards per pass attempt. They also had trouble converting drives into points, opting for six punts on the evening.
An opening day win has Hampton feeling good. It will get it’s next test welcoming Tuskegee to Armstrong Stadium on Sept. 10. It was a new day but the same result for Howard who suffered yet another loss against Hampton. Their head-to-head losing streak just keeps growing. Howard’s next game is also on Sept. 10. It will be looking to rebound against South Florida.