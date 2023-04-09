Fisk University gymnastics net multiple All-American honors

By

The inaugural season for the Fisk University gymnastics — the first-ever HBCU gymnastics team — is in the books and it ended on a successful note.

Three members of the team — Morgan Price, Liberty Mora, and Zyia Coleman — were named First-Team All-American gymnasts this weekend at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships in Denton, Texas.



Price, a freshman who turned down an SEC scholarship, finished her freshman season in spectacular fashion. Her near-perfect score of 9.9 led the semifinal round. She tied Texas Woman’s University’s Alixandra Pierce for third place with a score of 9.850. She also placed in the top 10 in the all-around, scoring 39.125.

Fisk University gymnast Liberty Mora.

Mora, a freshman from McKinney Texas, finished in a three-way tie for third place on the balance beam with Madison Rush (Lindenwood) and Emily Six (Texas Woman’s) with a score of 9.838.

Atlanta native Zyia Coleman finished 13th in the floor exercise with a score of 9.6.



The Fisk University Gymnastics squad competed this year as the only HBCU gymnastics team. But when the next season starts it will be joined by Talladega College, as the Alabama School announced it will be fielding a team in 2024.



For now, though, it appears gymnastics at HBCUs is off to a very promising start.

