By

One year after leaving Alabama A&M via the transfer portal, Jalen Johnson is back in the portal.



Johnson has entered the transfer portal after spending one season at Milwaukee. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season. He’s a 6’7, 230 pound wing that has shown he knows how to put the ball in the basket throughout his career.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native averaged 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game as a senior in high school to lead Manual to a 16-9 record while shooting 59.9 percent from the field after being named a top 15 player in the state for the class of 2019 as a junior.





From there, Jalen Johnson spent three years at Alabama A&M.

In 75 career games with Alabama A&M, he recorded 893 points and 416 rebounds, putting together per-game averages of 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor.

Johnson was the third leading scorer in the SWAC during the 2021-2022 season (16pts) and third leading rebounder at 7.3 per game. He hit the transfer portal after his coach, Dylan Howard, was let go as head coach.

He started just two of 33 games for Milwaukee last season, and averaged just 13.3 minutes per game. He scored in double-figures seven times last season, including a season-high 24 points against Cleveland State. He will likely be highly sought after in the transfer portal.

Jalen Johnson, former HBCU star, hits transfer portal again